Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. Purchases Shares of 57,900 Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR)

Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. purchased a new stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 57,900 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $745,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Summit Global Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,625,000. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 59.8% during the third quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 100,109 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 37,475 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 4.8% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 939,864 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $13,543,000 after purchasing an additional 43,433 shares during the period. Ted Buchan & Co purchased a new stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,939,000. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the third quarter valued at approximately $174,000.
Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:PBR opened at $12.97 on Friday. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 1-year low of $12.55 and a 1-year high of $17.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.07. The company has a market capitalization of $83.55 billion, a PE ratio of 5.06, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.39.
Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras explores, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; and Gas and Power. The Exploration and Production segment explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily for supplies to the domestic refineries.
