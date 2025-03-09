Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. Purchases Shares of 57,900 Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR)

Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. purchased a new stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 57,900 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $745,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Summit Global Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,625,000. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 59.8% during the third quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 100,109 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 37,475 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 4.8% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 939,864 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $13,543,000 after purchasing an additional 43,433 shares during the period. Ted Buchan & Co purchased a new stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,939,000. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the third quarter valued at approximately $174,000.

Shares of NYSE:PBR opened at $12.97 on Friday. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 1-year low of $12.55 and a 1-year high of $17.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.07. The company has a market capitalization of $83.55 billion, a PE ratio of 5.06, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.39.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PBR. Hsbc Global Res raised Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from $15.40 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, HSBC raised Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.81.

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras explores, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; and Gas and Power. The Exploration and Production segment explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily for supplies to the domestic refineries.

