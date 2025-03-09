Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

GSL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Global Ship Lease in a report on Wednesday. Clarkson Capital downgraded shares of Global Ship Lease from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 14th.

Global Ship Lease Price Performance

Global Ship Lease stock opened at $23.43 on Friday. Global Ship Lease has a 1 year low of $19.22 and a 1 year high of $30.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.16. The company has a market cap of $863.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The shipping company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.25. Global Ship Lease had a net margin of 46.38% and a return on equity of 27.88%. The firm had revenue of $182.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.71 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Global Ship Lease will post 9.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its position in Global Ship Lease by 69.0% during the fourth quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 3,139,470 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $68,535,000 after buying an additional 1,281,941 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Global Ship Lease by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 629,750 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $13,747,000 after purchasing an additional 162,900 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Global Ship Lease by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 519,913 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $11,350,000 after purchasing an additional 13,828 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Global Ship Lease by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 503,745 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $10,997,000 after purchasing an additional 27,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Global Ship Lease by 2.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 391,053 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $10,422,000 after purchasing an additional 8,890 shares in the last quarter. 50.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global Ship Lease Company Profile

Global Ship Lease, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in owning and chartering of containerships under fixed-rate charters to container shipping companies worldwide. As of March 11, 2024, it owned 68 mid-sized and smaller containerships, ranging from 2,207 to 11,040 twenty-foot equivalent unit (TEU), with an aggregate capacity of 375,406 TEU.

