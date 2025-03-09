GMS (NYSE:GMS) Price Target Cut to $80.00 by Analysts at DA Davidson

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at DA Davidson from $94.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. DA Davidson’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 7.86% from the stock’s previous close. DA Davidson also issued estimates for GMS’s Q4 2025 earnings at $1.19 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on GMS. Truist Financial reduced their target price on GMS from $97.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of GMS from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of GMS from $93.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on GMS from $82.00 to $65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on GMS from $110.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.71.

GMS opened at $74.17 on Friday. GMS has a fifty-two week low of $65.88 and a fifty-two week high of $105.54. The company has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.88.

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.47). GMS had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that GMS will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in shares of GMS by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 20,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,884,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GMS by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC raised its position in GMS by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 4,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of GMS by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 37,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,182,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vise Technologies Inc. lifted its position in shares of GMS by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 7,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. 95.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GMS Inc distributes wallboard, ceilings, steel framing and complementary construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

