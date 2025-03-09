GQG Partners Inc. (ASX:GQG) Insider Rajiv Jain Purchases 119,330 Shares

GQG Partners Inc. (ASX:GQG – Get Free Report) insider Rajiv Jain acquired 119,330 shares of GQG Partners stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$2.26 ($1.42) per share, with a total value of A$269,566.47 ($169,538.66).
Rajiv Jain also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, December 18th, Rajiv Jain acquired 220,000 shares of GQG Partners stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$2.28 ($1.44) per share, with a total value of A$502,480.00 ($316,025.16).
- On Monday, December 16th, Rajiv Jain acquired 110,799 shares of GQG Partners stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$2.22 ($1.40) per share, with a total value of A$246,306.18 ($154,909.55).
- On Friday, December 13th, Rajiv Jain purchased 79,871 shares of GQG Partners stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$2.28 ($1.44) per share, with a total value of A$182,425.36 ($114,732.93).
GQG Partners Price Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.62.
GQG Partners Increases Dividend
About GQG Partners
GQG Partners Inc operates as a boutique asset management company worldwide. It manages equity portfolios for investors, including insurance funds, pension/superannuation funds, sovereign wealth funds, ultra high net worth investors, sub advised funds, financial advisors, wealth management administration platforms, private banks, and other discretionary wealth managers.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than GQG Partners
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- These 4 Tech ETFs Just Hit 50-Day Lows—Time to Buy?
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- 3 Stocks to Buy While Others Stay on the Sidelines
- What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 03/03 – 03/07
Receive News & Ratings for GQG Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GQG Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.