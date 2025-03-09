GQG Partners Inc. (ASX:GQG) Insider Rajiv Jain Purchases 119,330 Shares

GQG Partners Inc. (ASX:GQG – Get Free Report) insider Rajiv Jain acquired 119,330 shares of GQG Partners stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$2.26 ($1.42) per share, with a total value of A$269,566.47 ($169,538.66).

Rajiv Jain also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 18th, Rajiv Jain acquired 220,000 shares of GQG Partners stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$2.28 ($1.44) per share, with a total value of A$502,480.00 ($316,025.16).

On Monday, December 16th, Rajiv Jain acquired 110,799 shares of GQG Partners stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$2.22 ($1.40) per share, with a total value of A$246,306.18 ($154,909.55).

On Friday, December 13th, Rajiv Jain purchased 79,871 shares of GQG Partners stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$2.28 ($1.44) per share, with a total value of A$182,425.36 ($114,732.93).

GQG Partners Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.62.

GQG Partners Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a Final dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 26th will be issued a $0.042 dividend. This is a boost from GQG Partners’s previous Final dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a yield of 1.67%. GQG Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.16%.

GQG Partners Inc operates as a boutique asset management company worldwide. It manages equity portfolios for investors, including insurance funds, pension/superannuation funds, sovereign wealth funds, ultra high net worth investors, sub advised funds, financial advisors, wealth management administration platforms, private banks, and other discretionary wealth managers.

