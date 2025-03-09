Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) Stock Price Up 5.2% – Here’s What Happened

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Get Free Report) shares rose 5.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $12.04 and last traded at $12.13. Approximately 168,786 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 1,984,188 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.53.

GO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Bank of America cut their target price on Grocery Outlet from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Grocery Outlet from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Grocery Outlet from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.25.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 0.36.

In related news, Director Erik D. Ragatz purchased 165,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.25 per share, for a total transaction of $2,021,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 201,500 shares in the company, valued at $2,468,375. The trade was a 452.05 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Steven K. Wilson sold 6,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.34, for a total value of $73,449.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 173,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,968,680.70. This trade represents a 3.60 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought 200,000 shares of company stock worth $2,435,050 over the last 90 days. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 29,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Amundi boosted its stake in Grocery Outlet by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 116,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,895,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the period. Cedar Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Grocery Outlet by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Grocery Outlet by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 46,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Grocery Outlet by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 15,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.87% of the company’s stock.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. operates as a retailer of consumables and fresh products sold through independently operated stores in the United States. Its stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, fresh meat, seafood products, grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen food, beer and wine, and ethnic products.

