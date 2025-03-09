GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price points to a potential upside of 18.06% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on GXO. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 target price (down from $74.00) on shares of GXO Logistics in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on GXO Logistics from $67.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Loop Capital downgraded GXO Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $71.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. UBS Group dropped their price target on GXO Logistics from $72.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on GXO Logistics from $60.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.71.

GXO Logistics Stock Performance

GXO opened at $38.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of 34.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.58 and a 200-day moving average of $49.81. GXO Logistics has a 52-week low of $34.51 and a 52-week high of $63.33.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.06. GXO Logistics had a return on equity of 11.16% and a net margin of 1.14%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that GXO Logistics will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GXO Logistics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in GXO Logistics in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Summit Securities Group LLC boosted its holdings in GXO Logistics by 870.9% during the fourth quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Hara Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of GXO Logistics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of GXO Logistics by 1,334.9% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares during the period. 90.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GXO Logistics Company Profile

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, reverse logistics, and other supply chain services. As of December 31, 2023, it operated in approximately 974 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, technology and consumer electronics, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, and others.

