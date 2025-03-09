Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Time to Sell?

Shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $57.21 and last traded at $58.08, with a volume of 142998 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $58.06.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on HXL. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Hexcel from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Hexcel from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Hexcel from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 21st. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Hexcel to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.09.

Get Hexcel alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on HXL

Hexcel Trading Up 0.4 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $64.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.73. The company has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.30.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The aerospace company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.52. Hexcel had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 10.66%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hexcel Co. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Hexcel Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. This is an increase from Hexcel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Hexcel’s payout ratio is presently 42.77%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hexcel

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Hexcel in the 4th quarter worth about $437,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its position in Hexcel by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 239,700 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $15,029,000 after purchasing an additional 24,057 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in Hexcel by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 513,318 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $32,185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,306 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new stake in Hexcel in the 4th quarter worth about $12,450,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. bought a new stake in Hexcel in the 4th quarter worth about $1,168,000. 95.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hexcel Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hexcel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hexcel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.