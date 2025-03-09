HM Payson & Co. Has $2.64 Million Holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

HM Payson & Co. lessened its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 33,748 shares of the company’s stock after selling 918 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $2,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GEHC. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,367,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. M&G PLC boosted its holdings in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. M&G PLC now owns 83,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,811,000 after buying an additional 3,673 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 2,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,009,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,780,000 after buying an additional 19,010 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GEHC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded GE HealthCare Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $103.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Citigroup increased their price target on GE HealthCare Technologies from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on GE HealthCare Technologies from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.67.

GE HealthCare Technologies Trading Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ GEHC opened at $86.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.15. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.51 and a 12 month high of $94.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.33 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 25.74% and a net margin of 10.13%. On average, analysts predict that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About GE HealthCare Technologies

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

