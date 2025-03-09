Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) versus OKYO Pharma (NASDAQ:OKYO) Critical Survey

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Free Report) and OKYO Pharma (NASDAQ:OKYO – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

Immunovant has a beta of 0.68, indicating that its share price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OKYO Pharma has a beta of -0.34, indicating that its share price is 134% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Immunovant alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Immunovant and OKYO Pharma, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Immunovant 0 2 10 1 2.92 OKYO Pharma 0 0 1 0 3.00

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Immunovant presently has a consensus target price of $43.55, indicating a potential upside of 117.51%. OKYO Pharma has a consensus target price of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 389.51%. Given OKYO Pharma’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe OKYO Pharma is more favorable than Immunovant.

47.1% of Immunovant shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.0% of OKYO Pharma shares are held by institutional investors. 5.9% of Immunovant shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 40.5% of OKYO Pharma shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Immunovant and OKYO Pharma”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Immunovant N/A N/A -$259.34 million ($2.62) -7.64 OKYO Pharma N/A N/A -$16.83 million N/A N/A

Profitability

This table compares Immunovant and OKYO Pharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Immunovant N/A -77.94% -69.82% OKYO Pharma N/A N/A N/A

Summary

OKYO Pharma beats Immunovant on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Immunovant

(Get Free Report)

Immunovant, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops batoclimab, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that target the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor for the treatment of myasthenia gravis, thyroid eye disease, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, and Graves diseases, as well as warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia. The company is headquartered in New York, New York. Immunovant, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Roivant Sciences Ltd.

About OKYO Pharma

(Get Free Report)

OKYO Pharma Limited, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics for patients suffering from inflammatory eye diseases and ocular pain in the United Kingdom. Its lead preclinical product candidate is OK-101, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of dry eye disease. The company is also developing OK-201, a bovine adrenal medulla, lipidated-peptide preclinical analogue candidate for the treatment of neuropathic chronic pain. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Immunovant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunovant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.