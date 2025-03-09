Inceptionr LLC Invests $435,000 in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

Inceptionr LLC purchased a new position in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 11,519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $435,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Alcoa in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Alcoa by 59.7% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Alcoa during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Alcoa by 1,945.5% during the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in Alcoa by 78.5% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period. 82.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alcoa stock opened at $32.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -205.27, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 2.55. Alcoa Co. has a 1-year low of $27.12 and a 1-year high of $47.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.96.

Alcoa ( NYSE:AA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.13. Alcoa had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 0.50%. Equities research analysts forecast that Alcoa Co. will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 4th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Alcoa’s payout ratio is -250.00%.

AA has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Alcoa from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Alcoa from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. B. Riley upgraded Alcoa to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Alcoa to $43.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Alcoa to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.55.

About Alcoa

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alumina and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

