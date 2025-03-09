Insider Buying: Ascent Industries Co. (NASDAQ:ACNT) VP Purchases 4,000 Shares of Stock

Ascent Industries Co. (NASDAQ:ACNT – Get Free Report) VP Ravi Ramesh Srinivas bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.81 per share, for a total transaction of $47,240.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,480. The trade was a 100.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Ravi Ramesh Srinivas also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 20th, Ravi Ramesh Srinivas bought 4,000 shares of Ascent Industries stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.21 per share, for a total transaction of $44,840.00.

Ascent Industries Stock Down 1.9 %

Ascent Industries stock opened at $11.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 3.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.29 and a beta of 0.81. Ascent Industries Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.16 and a fifty-two week high of $12.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.50.

Institutional Trading of Ascent Industries

Ascent Industries ( NASDAQ:ACNT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $40.67 million for the quarter. Ascent Industries had a negative return on equity of 12.48% and a negative net margin of 0.80%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Ascent Industries by 5.3% in the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 42,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 2,144 shares in the last quarter. De Lisle Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Ascent Industries by 5.5% in the third quarter. De Lisle Partners LLP now owns 197,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,914,000 after acquiring an additional 10,349 shares in the last quarter. AMH Equity Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Ascent Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $671,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ascent Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Ascent Industries by 47.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 35,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 11,420 shares in the last quarter. 26.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ascent Industries

Ascent Industries Co an industrials company, produces and distributes stainless steel pipe and tube and specialty chemicals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Tubular Products and Specialty Chemicals. It manufactures welded pipes and tubes, primarily from stainless steel, duplex, and nickel alloys; and ornamental stainless steel tubes for automotive, commercial transportation, marine, food services, construction, furniture, healthcare, and other industries.

