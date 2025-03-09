Insider Buying: Canadian Phosphate Ltd (ASX:CP8) Insider Purchases 5,000,000 Shares of Stock

Canadian Phosphate Ltd (ASX:CP8 – Get Free Report) insider Stuart Richardson purchased 5,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.02 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of A$110,000.00 ($69,182.39).

North American & Australian miner, manufacturer, and distributor of rock phosphate fertilizer and global carbon project development.

