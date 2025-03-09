Insider Buying: Millrose Properties, Inc. (NYSE:MRP) Director Buys 3,458 Shares of Stock

Millrose Properties, Inc. (NYSE:MRP – Get Free Report) Director Carlos A. Migoya acquired 3,458 shares of Millrose Properties stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.45 per share, with a total value of $77,632.10. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $226,879.70. This trade represents a 52.02 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Millrose Properties Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MRP opened at $21.99 on Friday. Millrose Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.00 and a 1 year high of $27.07.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Millrose Properties in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company.

About Millrose Properties

Millrose Properties, Inc is a real estate investment and management company that focuses on acquiring, developing, and managing high-quality commercial properties. They are headquartered in Purchase, New York.

