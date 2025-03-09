Insider Buying: Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) Director Buys 1,335 Shares of Stock

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Free Report) Director Patrick J. Heron purchased 1,335 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $45.57 per share, with a total value of $60,835.95. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 163,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,457,211.51. This represents a 0.82 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $43.46 on Friday. Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.14 and a 52-week high of $54.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.22 and a 200-day moving average of $43.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.51 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.22). Mirum Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 41.22% and a negative net margin of 31.69%. The business had revenue of $99.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.64 million. As a group, analysts predict that Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MIRM shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mirum Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.20.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MIRM. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $28,913,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $19,473,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 19.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,793,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,955,000 after purchasing an additional 297,511 shares during the period. Erste Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $10,136,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $10,611,000.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for debilitating rare and orphan diseases. Its lead product candidate is LIVMARLI (maralixibat), an orally administered and minimally absorbed ileal bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is approved for the treatment of cholestatic pruritus in patients with Alagille syndrome in the United States and internationally.

