Insider Buying: NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS) Director Acquires 4,005 Shares of Stock

NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS – Get Free Report) Director James N. Topper acquired 4,005 shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.02 per share, for a total transaction of $84,185.10. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,012,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,321,362.68. The trade was a 0.13 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
NewAmsterdam Pharma Stock Up 1.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ NAMS opened at $23.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of -9.15 and a beta of -0.04. NewAmsterdam Pharma has a 12-month low of $15.19 and a 12-month high of $27.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.51.
NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.47). The company had revenue of $12.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 million. On average, equities analysts predict that NewAmsterdam Pharma will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NAMS shares. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in a research note on Friday, January 24th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.80.
NewAmsterdam Pharma Company N.V., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies to enhance patient care in populations with metabolic disease. It is developing obicetrapib, an oral low-dose cholesteryl ester transfer protein (CETP) inhibitor, that is in various clinical trials as a monotherapy and a combination therapy with ezetimibe for lowering LDL-C for cardiovascular diseases.
