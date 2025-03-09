Insider Buying: SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) Director Acquires 3,100 Shares of Stock

SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Free Report) Director G Stacy Smith bought 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $93.60 per share, for a total transaction of $290,160.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 36,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,442,514.40. The trade was a 9.20 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

SouthState Stock Performance

NASDAQ SSB opened at $93.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. SouthState Co. has a 52-week low of $70.68 and a 52-week high of $114.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $100.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.73. The firm has a market cap of $9.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 0.68.

SouthState Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. SouthState’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.03%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of SouthState in a report on Friday. Hovde Group lowered SouthState from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. UBS Group assumed coverage on SouthState in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $132.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised SouthState from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $106.00 to $128.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SouthState has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.44.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SouthState

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SSB. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in SouthState in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Aquatic Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SouthState in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in SouthState by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 508 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in SouthState in the fourth quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in SouthState by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,161 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

SouthState Company Profile

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It offers checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits, as well as bond accounting, asset/liability consulting related activities, and other clearing and corporate checking account services.

