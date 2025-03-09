Insider Buying: TPG Telecom Limited (ASX:TPG) Insider Acquires 8,000 Shares of Stock

TPG Telecom Limited (ASX:TPG – Get Free Report) insider Helen Nugent acquired 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of A$4.63 ($2.91) per share, for a total transaction of A$37,040.00 ($23,295.60).

TPG Telecom Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a PE ratio of 266.56, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.01.

TPG Telecom Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a yield of 2%. TPG Telecom’s payout ratio is presently 900.00%.

TPG Telecom Company Profile

TPG Telecom Limited provides telecommunications services to consumer, business, enterprise, and government and wholesale customers in Australia. The company owns and operates fixed and mobile telecommunication services. It also offers mobile, voice, fibre internet, enterprise ethernet, SD-WAN, data, business answering, messaging, enterprise fixed wireless, IoT devices, cloud, mobile private network, business satellite, and call centre services.

