Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Down 0.9% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) traded down 0.9% on Friday . The company traded as low as $20.25 and last traded at $20.55. 25,733,261 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 98,202,242 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.75.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on INTC shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Intel from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Intel from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Intel from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Roth Mkm dropped their target price on Intel from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.88.

Intel Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.71 and a beta of 1.02.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The chip maker reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.14). Intel had a negative net margin of 35.32% and a negative return on equity of 3.27%. Equities research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intel

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Finley Financial LLC bought a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Keystone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 64.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

Further Reading

