Intellectus Partners LLC Sells 63,768 Shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust (NYSEARCA:BTC)

Intellectus Partners LLC decreased its stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust (NYSEARCA:BTC – Free Report) by 79.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,316 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,768 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC owned about 0.05% of Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust worth $683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BTC. Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust by 56.5% during the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Mainstream Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000.

Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust Stock Down 2.3 %

BTC stock opened at $38.54 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.86. Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust has a 52-week low of $22.00 and a 52-week high of $48.07.

About Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust

The Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF (BTC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CoinDesk Bitcoin Cash Price index. The fund is passively managed, offering exposure to the daily USD spot price of Bitcoin, less expenses and liabilities. An investment in the fund is not a direct investment in Bitcoin.

