Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW) Position Trimmed by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,251 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 735 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF were worth $2,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 76.2% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 8,681 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $999,000 after acquiring an additional 3,754 shares in the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $92,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Ergawealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Ergawealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,403,000.

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF stock opened at $114.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 1.09. Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF has a 52-week low of $101.26 and a 52-week high of $125.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.70.

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Announces Dividend

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.2197 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.

