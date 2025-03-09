Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:TBLL) Shares Purchased by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:TBLL – Free Report) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,198,251 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 83,709 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF worth $126,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TBLL. CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $250,000. Arvest Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arvest Investments Inc. now owns 56,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,924,000 after buying an additional 2,798 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc grew its holdings in Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF by 40.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 112,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,930,000 after acquiring an additional 32,663 shares in the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. raised its stake in Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF by 8.3% during the third quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 9,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after buying an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF by 10.5% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 118,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,538,000 after purchasing an additional 11,234 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:TBLL opened at $105.63 on Friday. Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $105.26 and a fifty-two week high of $105.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.63.

The Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF (TBLL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE US Treasury Short Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury. Remaining maturity must be between 1-12 months. TBLL was launched on Jan 12, 2017 and is issued by Invesco.

