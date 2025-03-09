iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH) Shares Sold by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH lowered its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) by 16.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,205 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 75.6% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,534,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,772,000 after purchasing an additional 660,882 shares during the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $7,249,000. Carr Financial Group Corp boosted its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. Carr Financial Group Corp now owns 122,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,397,000 after purchasing an additional 30,222 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 72.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 14,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 6,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $385,000.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of TLH opened at $102.61 on Friday. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $96.95 and a 52-week high of $111.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $100.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.74.

About iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

