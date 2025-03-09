iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC cut its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,205 shares of the company’s stock after selling 394 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for 2.6% of Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $13,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 35.9% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 360,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,778,000 after purchasing an additional 95,234 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 23.3% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 357,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,135,000 after buying an additional 67,472 shares during the period. Strategent Financial LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $416,000. ORG Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 27,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,382,000 after buying an additional 2,289 shares during the period. Finally, Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,668,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $578.51 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $599.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $588.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $575.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.66 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $496.30 and a 52 week high of $616.22.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

