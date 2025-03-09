iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) Shares Acquired by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,240 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 869 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GOVT. Source Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC now owns 870,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,424,000 after acquiring an additional 11,188 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 7.7% during the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 67,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after acquiring an additional 4,810 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 18,419,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,936,000 after purchasing an additional 639,816 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 44.1% in the third quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 14,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 4,299 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments Inc increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 42.4% in the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 473,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,097,000 after purchasing an additional 140,821 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:GOVT opened at $22.81 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.86.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $0.0613 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

