Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Has $203,000 Holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 63.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,187 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 10,857 shares during the quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. EnCap Energy Capital Fund XI L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $461,857,000. EnCap Partners GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $408,653,000. EnCap Energy Capital Fund X L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $230,928,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $154,170,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Devon Energy by 16.9% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 11,591,168 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $453,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677,652 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DVN shares. StockNews.com raised Devon Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Truist Financial upped their target price on Devon Energy from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Cowen downgraded Devon Energy to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $46.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Devon Energy from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Devon Energy from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Devon Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.87.

NYSE DVN opened at $34.74 on Friday. Devon Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.39 and a fifty-two week high of $55.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.54 billion, a PE ratio of 7.62, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.68.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The energy company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.16. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 22.52% and a net margin of 18.14%. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 billion. Equities analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. This is a boost from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.05%.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

