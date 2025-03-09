Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC Acquires 1,733 Shares of HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO)

Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 39,259 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,733 shares during the period. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in HF Sinclair were worth $1,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in HF Sinclair by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HF Sinclair by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 64,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,253,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HF Sinclair by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Evergreen Private Wealth LLC now owns 26,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of HF Sinclair by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its holdings in shares of HF Sinclair by 68.0% in the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

HF Sinclair Trading Up 1.7 %

DINO stock opened at $32.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a PE ratio of 39.26 and a beta of 1.13. HF Sinclair Co. has a one year low of $29.85 and a one year high of $64.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.81.

HF Sinclair Announces Dividend

HF Sinclair ( NYSE:DINO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.56 billion. HF Sinclair had a return on equity of 1.98% and a net margin of 0.62%. As a group, analysts predict that HF Sinclair Co. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 6th. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 243.90%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Atanas H. Atanasov bought 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.96 per share, for a total transaction of $265,720.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 71,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,730,348.92. This trade represents a 10.78 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Franklin Myers bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.66 per share, for a total transaction of $178,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 154,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,493,957.90. The trade was a 3.35 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 17,635 shares of company stock valued at $632,860. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of HF Sinclair in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of HF Sinclair from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, December 9th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HF Sinclair has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.00.

HF Sinclair Profile

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. The company produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. It owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

