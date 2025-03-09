John Slater Buys 700 Shares of Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY) Stock

Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY – Get Free Report) Director John Slater acquired 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.53 per share, with a total value of $11,571.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $339,443.55. This represents a 3.53 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Thryv Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ THRY opened at $16.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $723.86 million, a PE ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. Thryv Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.06 and a 52-week high of $26.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.65.

Get Thryv alerts:

Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $186.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.02 million. Thryv had a negative return on equity of 42.95% and a negative net margin of 38.87%. Equities research analysts forecast that Thryv Holdings, Inc. will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Thryv

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP lifted its position in Thryv by 1,296.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,087 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its position in Thryv by 97.8% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB acquired a new stake in Thryv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Thryv by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares during the period. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in Thryv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000. 96.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Thryv in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on THRY

Thryv Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Thryv U.S. Marketing Services, Thryv U.S. SaaS, Thryv International Marketing Services, and Thryv International SaaS. The company provides print yellow pages, internet yellow pages, and search engine marketing; and other digital media solutions, such as online display and social advertising, online presence and video, and search engine optimization tools.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Thryv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thryv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.