Jordan Park Trust Co LLC Invests $1.34 Million in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Jordan Park Trust Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 58,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,338,000. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 1.1% of Jordan Park Trust Co LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cypress Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 20,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 9,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. ONE Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. ONE Advisory Partners LLC now owns 21,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 55.2% in the 3rd quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC now owns 1,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 83,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,929,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the last quarter.
iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance
Shares of BATS GOVT opened at $22.81 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.86.
About iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF
The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.
