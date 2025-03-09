Karen Prange Sells 6,100 Shares of AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) Stock

AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Free Report) Director Karen Prange sold 6,100 shares of AtriCure stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total value of $232,532.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $679,603.36. This trade represents a 25.49 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

AtriCure Trading Down 4.8 %

ATRC opened at $34.52 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.34 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 2.62. AtriCure, Inc. has a one year low of $18.94 and a one year high of $43.11.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATRC. Creative Planning bought a new position in AtriCure during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $321,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in AtriCure during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in AtriCure by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 64,785 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in AtriCure during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $880,000. Finally, Commerce Bank raised its position in AtriCure by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 11,470 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 2,181 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ATRC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on AtriCure from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on AtriCure from $36.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on AtriCure from $40.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on AtriCure from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of AtriCure in a research note on Monday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AtriCure currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.56.

AtriCure Company Profile

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, exclusion of the left atrial appendage, and temporarily blocking pain by ablating peripheral nerves to medical centers in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation, and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enables users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

