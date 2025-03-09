Kendall Capital Management Invests $933,000 in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL)

Kendall Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 18,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $933,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TNL. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Travel + Leisure by 80.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 225,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,383,000 after acquiring an additional 100,440 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Travel + Leisure by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 40,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after acquiring an additional 12,585 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Travel + Leisure by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 261,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,054,000 after acquiring an additional 58,008 shares in the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,288,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure during the 3rd quarter valued at about $224,000. Institutional investors own 87.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TNL stock opened at $53.61 on Friday. Travel + Leisure Co. has a 1 year low of $39.91 and a 1 year high of $58.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $53.86 and its 200-day moving average is $50.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.18, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.61.

Travel + Leisure ( NYSE:TNL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.04. Travel + Leisure had a net margin of 10.63% and a negative return on equity of 45.75%. The company had revenue of $971.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $958.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.98 earnings per share. Travel + Leisure’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. This is an increase from Travel + Leisure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th. Travel + Leisure’s payout ratio is 34.25%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TNL shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Travel + Leisure from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $64.00 price target (up from $55.00) on shares of Travel + Leisure in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Travel + Leisure from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Travel + Leisure in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their price target on shares of Travel + Leisure from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.70.

Travel + Leisure Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and travel products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers, as well as provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and property management services at resorts.

