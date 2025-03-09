Keybank National Association OH Acquires 94 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its position in Capital One Financial by 55.9% during the 4th quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 2,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 806 shares during the period. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,707,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $482,748,000 after purchasing an additional 19,202 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Capital One Financial by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 22,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,950,000 after purchasing an additional 2,943 shares during the period. Finally, Unified Investment Management bought a new position in Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $896,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HSBC upgraded Capital One Financial from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Bank of America raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $207.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $219.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $168.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $162.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $202.27.

Capital One Financial Stock Down 1.8 %

COF stock opened at $173.00 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $193.50 and a 200 day moving average of $174.50. The firm has a market cap of $65.97 billion, a PE ratio of 14.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.47. Capital One Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $128.23 and a twelve month high of $210.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.31. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 9.46%. The firm had revenue of $10.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 15.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 20.71%.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

