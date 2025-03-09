Keybank National Association OH Cuts Stock Holdings in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Keybank National Association OH decreased its stake in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Free Report) by 68.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,591 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,669 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MTN. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in Vail Resorts during the third quarter worth $25,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vail Resorts during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Vail Resorts by 246.7% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vail Resorts during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vail Resorts by 165.3% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Vail Resorts Stock Performance

NYSE:MTN opened at $157.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.63. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $153.51 and a 52-week high of $233.57. The firm has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $169.61 and its 200 day moving average is $176.19.

Vail Resorts Dividend Announcement

Vail Resorts ( NYSE:MTN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 9th. The company reported ($4.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.99) by $0.38. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 21.90% and a net margin of 8.07%. The company had revenue of $260.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($4.60) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 7.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th were given a dividend of $2.22 per share. This represents a $8.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th. Vail Resorts’s payout ratio is 147.51%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Vail Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Vail Resorts in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on Vail Resorts from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Vail Resorts from $216.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Vail Resorts from $176.00 to $166.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $199.44.

About Vail Resorts

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

