Keybank National Association OH Cuts Stock Position in Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY)

Keybank National Association OH lowered its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Free Report) by 10.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,095 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,165 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas were worth $633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MGY. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 64.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MGY opened at $23.28 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.12. Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. has a 1 year low of $21.63 and a 1 year high of $29.02. The company has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 12.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Magnolia Oil & Gas ( NYSE:MGY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.03. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a net margin of 27.82% and a return on equity of 20.74%. The firm had revenue of $326.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.40 million. On average, research analysts predict that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This is an increase from Magnolia Oil & Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio is 31.09%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 target price (down previously from $29.00) on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Magnolia Oil & Gas currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.58.

In related news, CEO Christopher G. Stavros acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.05 per share, with a total value of $55,125.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 892,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,676,802.60. This trade represents a 0.28 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on February 14, 2017 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

