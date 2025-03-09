Keybank National Association OH Has $770,000 Stock Position in ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA)

Keybank National Association OH raised its position in ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA – Free Report) by 21.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 35,646 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,241 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in ACV Auctions were worth $770,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of ACV Auctions by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,655,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,969,000 after buying an additional 897,477 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in ACV Auctions by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,980,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,576,000 after buying an additional 732,422 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in ACV Auctions by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,517,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,516,000 after buying an additional 67,969 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in ACV Auctions by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,242,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,918,000 after buying an additional 115,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of ACV Auctions by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,167,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,398,000 after purchasing an additional 311,465 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at ACV Auctions

In related news, insider Michael Waterman sold 30,162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.53, for a total transaction of $619,225.86. Following the sale, the insider now owns 314,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,461,571.14. This represents a 8.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO William Zerella sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.57, for a total value of $308,550.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 462,452 shares in the company, valued at $9,512,637.64. The trade was a 3.14 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 92,662 shares of company stock valued at $1,935,451 in the last 90 days. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ACVA. Citigroup raised their price target on ACV Auctions from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on ACV Auctions from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Stephens upgraded ACV Auctions to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of ACV Auctions in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on ACV Auctions from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.35.

ACV Auctions Stock Performance

ACVA opened at $14.11 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.00. ACV Auctions Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.02 and a 1 year high of $23.46. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.80 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. ACV Auctions had a negative return on equity of 12.94% and a negative net margin of 12.51%. The firm had revenue of $159.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.77 million. Equities analysts expect that ACV Auctions Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ACV Auctions

ACV Auctions Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. The company’s marketplace platform includes digital marketplace, which connects buyers and sellers by providing online auction, which facilitates real-time transactions of wholesale vehicles; Run List for pre-filtering and pre-screening of vehicles up to 24 hours prior to an auction taking place; ACV transportation service to enable the buyers to see real-time transportation quotes and status reports of the vehicle; ACV capital, a short-term inventory financing services for buyers to purchase vehicles; and Go Green’s seller assurance service for against claims related to defects in the vehicle.

