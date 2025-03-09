Keybank National Association OH Raises Stock Position in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,065 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Valvoline were worth $654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VVV. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 95.8% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,199 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of Valvoline by 6.0% in the third quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 12,945 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Valvoline in the third quarter worth about $25,538,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Valvoline in the third quarter worth about $919,000. Finally, Atria Investments Inc raised its position in shares of Valvoline by 19.8% in the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 20,682 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $866,000 after acquiring an additional 3,424 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Valvoline

In related news, CTO Robert Travis Dobbins sold 1,914 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $76,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 14,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $598,240. This represents a 11.35 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Julie Marie O’daniel sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.41, for a total transaction of $224,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $572,560.05. This trade represents a 28.16 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Valvoline Stock Down 0.0 %

VVV stock opened at $35.22 on Friday. Valvoline Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.90 and a 52 week high of $48.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.85 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.18.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. Valvoline had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 143.64%. Equities analysts forecast that Valvoline Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VVV. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Valvoline in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Valvoline from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective (down previously from $42.00) on shares of Valvoline in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Valvoline from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Valvoline from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.40.

Valvoline Profile

Valvoline Inc engages in the operation and franchising of vehicle service centers and retail stores in the United States and Canada. The company, through its service centers, provides fluid exchange for motor oil, transmission and differential fluid, and coolant; parts replacement for batteries, filters, wiper blades, and belts; and safety services, such as tire inflation and rotation, bulbs, and safety checks.

