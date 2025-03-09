Keybank National Association OH Sells 2,648 Shares of Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS)

Keybank National Association OH cut its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS – Free Report) by 28.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,553 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,648 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Cohen & Steers were worth $605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNS. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in Cohen & Steers during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Cohen & Steers during the third quarter worth about $32,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 729 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers in the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers by 16.9% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 822 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. 51.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Cohen & Steers stock opened at $87.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.37 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $87.68 and its 200-day moving average is $93.45. Cohen & Steers, Inc. has a one year low of $64.13 and a one year high of $110.67.

Cohen & Steers ( NYSE:CNS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The asset manager reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.02). Cohen & Steers had a net margin of 29.24% and a return on equity of 33.13%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. This is a positive change from Cohen & Steers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. Cohen & Steers’s payout ratio is 83.50%.

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a holding company which operates as an investment manager specializing in liquid real assets, which include real estate securities, listed infrastructure, commodities, natural resource equities, preferred securities, and other income solutions. It manages investment vehicles, such as institutional accounts, open-end funds and closed-end funds.

