Keybank National Association OH Sells 370 Shares of Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG)

Keybank National Association OH cut its holdings in shares of Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,551 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 370 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Hub Group were worth $648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HUBG. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 286.2% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,541 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,261 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,568 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hub Group during the third quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, iSAM Funds UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Hub Group during the third quarter worth approximately $214,000. 46.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna raised shares of Hub Group from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Hub Group in a research note on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Hub Group from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hub Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.82.

Hub Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HUBG opened at $39.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 23.15 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.33 and its 200-day moving average is $45.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.33. Hub Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.07 and a 52 week high of $53.21.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The transportation company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48. Hub Group had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 7.10%. Sell-side analysts predict that Hub Group, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Hub Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Hub Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.41%.

Hub Group Profile

Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.

