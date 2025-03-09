Keybank National Association OH Sells 624 Shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Keybank National Association OH lowered its stake in shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,478 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 624 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in GSK were worth $693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GSK. Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co grew its position in GSK by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co now owns 750 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new position in GSK in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its position in GSK by 195.5% in the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 789 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in GSK by 73.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 711 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new position in GSK in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 15.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GSK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on GSK in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. StockNews.com raised GSK from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut GSK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $39.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut GSK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.25.

Shares of NYSE GSK opened at $40.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.58. GSK plc has a 1-year low of $31.72 and a 1-year high of $45.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.17.

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.15. GSK had a return on equity of 48.59% and a net margin of 8.13%. Equities research analysts expect that GSK plc will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.3932 per share. This is a positive change from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. GSK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.74%.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

