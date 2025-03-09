Keybank National Association OH Trims Stock Holdings in SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB)

Keybank National Association OH decreased its holdings in SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,528 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in SouthState were worth $749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SSB. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of SouthState by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,161 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SouthState in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SouthState by 22,412.5% in the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,801 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,793 shares during the period. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division boosted its position in shares of SouthState by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 1,840 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SouthState in the third quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Get SouthState alerts:

SouthState Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of SSB opened at $93.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. SouthState Co. has a fifty-two week low of $70.68 and a fifty-two week high of $114.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $100.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.73.

SouthState Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at SouthState

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. SouthState’s payout ratio is 31.03%.

In related news, CFO William E. V. Matthews sold 6,531 shares of SouthState stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.29, for a total value of $707,241.99. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,693,447.03. The trade was a 16.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Sara Arana sold 1,991 shares of SouthState stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.78, for a total transaction of $200,652.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $482,433.86. The trade was a 29.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SSB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Hovde Group lowered shares of SouthState from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of SouthState in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $132.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup upgraded shares of SouthState from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $106.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of SouthState in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.44.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SSB

SouthState Profile

(Free Report)

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It offers checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits, as well as bond accounting, asset/liability consulting related activities, and other clearing and corporate checking account services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SouthState Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SouthState and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.