Kidoz (OTCMKTS:KDOZF) versus Lucky Strike Entertainment (NYSE:LUCK) Critical Survey

Kidoz (OTCMKTS:KDOZF – Get Free Report) and Lucky Strike Entertainment (NYSE:LUCK – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Kidoz and Lucky Strike Entertainment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kidoz -9.40% -18.24% -13.05% Lucky Strike Entertainment 1.11% -35.76% 1.68%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

68.1% of Lucky Strike Entertainment shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.5% of Kidoz shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 79.9% of Lucky Strike Entertainment shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kidoz 0 0 0 0 0.00 Lucky Strike Entertainment 0 1 0 0 2.00

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Kidoz and Lucky Strike Entertainment, as provided by MarketBeat.

Lucky Strike Entertainment has a consensus price target of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 25.65%. Given Lucky Strike Entertainment’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Lucky Strike Entertainment is more favorable than Kidoz.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Kidoz and Lucky Strike Entertainment”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kidoz $13.33 million 2.07 -$2.01 million ($0.01) -21.00 Lucky Strike Entertainment $1.18 billion 1.16 -$83.58 million ($0.01) -955.00

Kidoz has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Lucky Strike Entertainment. Lucky Strike Entertainment is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kidoz, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Kidoz has a beta of -2.91, meaning that its stock price is 391% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lucky Strike Entertainment has a beta of 0.76, meaning that its stock price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Lucky Strike Entertainment beats Kidoz on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kidoz

Kidoz Inc. develops and sells AdTech software products in Western Europe; Central, Eastern, and Southern Europe; North America; and internationally. The company also owns and develops mobile Kidoz safe ad network, the Kidoz kid-mode operating system, the Kidoz publisher SDK, the Rooplay edugames platform, and the Rooplay originals. In addition, it offers Rooplay, the cloud-based EduGame system for kids to learn and play. The company was formerly known as Shoal Games Ltd. and changed its name to Kidoz Inc. in April 2019. Kidoz Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

About Lucky Strike Entertainment

Lucky Strike Entertainment Corp. engages in operating bowling centers. It offers entertainment concepts with lounge seating, arcades, food and beverage offerings, and hosting and overseeing professional and non-professional bowling tournaments and related broadcasting. The company was founded by Thomas F. Shannon in 1997 and is headquartered in Mechanicsville, VA.

