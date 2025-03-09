Kyle Piskel Sells 10,320 Shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) Stock

Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Free Report) CFO Kyle Piskel sold 10,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.98, for a total transaction of $72,033.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 269,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,877,689.80. The trade was a 3.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Trading Down 5.4 %

Shares of ADPT stock opened at $7.35 on Friday. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a 12-month low of $2.28 and a 12-month high of $8.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.74 and a beta of 1.53.

Get Adaptive Biotechnologies alerts:

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.04. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 64.65% and a negative net margin of 89.12%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.30) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Adaptive Biotechnologies

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADPT. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 77.2% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 163,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $835,000 after acquiring an additional 71,065 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 11,601,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,398,000 after acquiring an additional 189,134 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $247,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 7,733,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,597,000 after acquiring an additional 834,253 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.17% of the company’s stock.

ADPT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research upped their target price on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $5.50 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 price target (up from $7.00) on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a report on Thursday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.10.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Adaptive Biotechnologies

Adaptive Biotechnologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunosequencing platform which combines a suite of proprietary chemistry, computational biology, and machine learning to generate clinical immunomics data to decode the adaptive immune system.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.