Larson Financial Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) by 21.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,421 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,604 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $2,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARCC. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new position in Ares Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $272,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ares Capital during the third quarter worth approximately $223,000. SpiderRock Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Ares Capital by 113.5% during the third quarter. SpiderRock Advisors LLC now owns 134,314 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,813,000 after acquiring an additional 71,403 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ares Capital during the third quarter worth approximately $227,000. Finally, Atria Investments Inc grew its position in shares of Ares Capital by 8.2% during the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 51,256 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 3,868 shares during the last quarter. 27.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ARCC. Raymond James lowered shares of Ares Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $23.00 to $24.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ares Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.94.

Ares Capital Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of ARCC stock opened at $23.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.87. Ares Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $19.32 and a twelve month high of $23.84. The company has a market capitalization of $15.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The investment management company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.03). Ares Capital had a net margin of 50.90% and a return on equity of 11.54%. Research analysts forecast that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ares Capital Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is 78.37%.

Ares Capital Company Profile

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

