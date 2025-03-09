Lindbrook Capital LLC Buys 901 Shares of Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO)

Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO – Free Report) by 70.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,172 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 901 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Mesoblast were worth $43,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mesoblast in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,744,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mesoblast by 46.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 85,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 26,959 shares during the period. Clayton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mesoblast in the 4th quarter valued at about $275,000. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mesoblast in the 4th quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Mesoblast in the 3rd quarter valued at about $147,000. Institutional investors own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Mesoblast Price Performance

MESO stock opened at $13.47 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.38. Mesoblast Limited has a fifty-two week low of $2.05 and a fifty-two week high of $22.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MESO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Mesoblast to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 price target (up from $15.00) on shares of Mesoblast in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Mesoblast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mesoblast presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

Mesoblast Company Profile

Mesoblast Limited engages in the development of regenerative medicine products in Australia, the United States, Singapore, and Switzerland. The company offers products in the areas of cardiovascular, spine orthopedic disorder, oncology, hematology, and immune-mediated and inflammatory diseases. Its proprietary regenerative medicine technology platform is based on specialized cells known as mesenchymal lineage cells.

