Lindbrook Capital LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX)

Lindbrook Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Free Report) by 36.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 401 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Terex were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Terex during the fourth quarter worth about $1,070,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Terex during the third quarter worth about $559,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Terex during the third quarter worth about $615,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Terex by 40.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 129,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,838,000 after purchasing an additional 37,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Terex in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,283,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

Terex Stock Performance

Shares of TEX stock opened at $41.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.16. Terex Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.15 and a fifty-two week high of $68.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.98. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.27, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.56.

Terex Dividend Announcement

Terex ( NYSE:TEX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. Terex had a return on equity of 21.99% and a net margin of 6.54%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.88 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Terex Co. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Terex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TEX shares. Barclays dropped their target price on Terex from $60.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Terex from $57.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Terex from $63.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. StockNews.com downgraded Terex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Terex from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.11.

Insider Activity at Terex

In other Terex news, Director Andra Rush bought 1,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $36.96 per share, for a total transaction of $48,972.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 23,308 shares in the company, valued at $861,463.68. The trade was a 6.03 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David A. Sachs bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $49.75 per share, with a total value of $995,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 137,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,840,625. This represents a 17.02 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 31,325 shares of company stock worth $1,556,972 over the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Terex

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Materials Processing (MP) and Aerial Work Platforms (AWP). The MP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets materials processing and specialty equipment, includes crushers, washing systems, screens, trommels, apron feeders, material handlers, pick and carry cranes, rough terrain cranes, tower cranes, wood processing, biomass and recycling equipment, concrete mixer trucks and concrete pavers, conveyors, and related components and replacement parts under the Terex, Powerscreen, Fuchs, EvoQuip, Canica, Cedarapids, CBI, Simplicity, Franna, Terex Ecotec, Finlay, ProAll, ZenRobotics, Terex Washing Systems, Terex MPS, Terex Jaques, Terex Advance, ProStack, Terex Bid-Well, MDS, and Terex Recycling Systems brands.

