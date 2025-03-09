Lindbrook Capital LLC Has $36,000 Stock Holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS)

Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Free Report) by 183.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,036 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Prospera Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 94.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 2,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

IONS stock opened at $33.81 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.30. The stock has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of -11.12 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a current ratio of 8.47, a quick ratio of 8.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.23 and a 1 year high of $52.34.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Ionis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:IONS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.12) by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $227.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.97 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 100.05% and a negative net margin of 64.25%. The company’s revenue was down 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ionis Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Michael R. Hayden bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $36.22 per share, for a total transaction of $181,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 35,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,275,632.18. This trade represents a 16.55 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Patrick R. O’neil sold 1,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total value of $39,046.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,819,525.75. The trade was a 2.10 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 111,816 shares of company stock worth $3,603,914. Corporate insiders own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an antisense injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy caused by hereditary transthyretin amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, an antisense medicine for treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome (FCS) and familial partial lipodystrophy.

Featured Stories

