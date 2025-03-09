Lindbrook Capital LLC Purchases 263 Shares of Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG)

Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG – Free Report) by 75.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 610 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Scorpio Tankers were worth $30,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the 4th quarter worth about $684,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 171.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 142,696 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,091,000 after buying an additional 90,217 shares during the last quarter. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the 4th quarter worth about $2,448,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the 4th quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 5,092 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. 54.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Scorpio Tankers alerts:

Scorpio Tankers Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Scorpio Tankers stock opened at $39.74 on Friday. Scorpio Tankers Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.03 and a 12-month high of $84.67. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.14.

Scorpio Tankers Dividend Announcement

Scorpio Tankers ( NYSE:STNG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The shipping company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.08). Scorpio Tankers had a return on equity of 18.01% and a net margin of 53.76%. On average, equities analysts expect that Scorpio Tankers Inc. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on STNG. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.75.

View Our Latest Report on STNG

About Scorpio Tankers

(Free Report)

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oi and refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 21, 2024, its fleet consisted of 110 owned and leases financed tanker, including 39 LR2, 57 MR, and 14 Handymax with a weighted average age of approximately 8.1 years.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Scorpio Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scorpio Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.