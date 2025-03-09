Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA – Free Report) in a research note published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Luna Innovations Stock Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:LUNA opened at $0.73 on Friday. Luna Innovations has a 52 week low of $0.65 and a 52 week high of $6.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.60.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Luna Innovations

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in Luna Innovations during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC bought a new position in Luna Innovations during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Luna Innovations during the third quarter worth about $55,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Luna Innovations during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Luna Innovations during the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. 87.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Luna Innovations

Luna Innovations Incorporated provides fiber optic test, measurement, and control products worldwide. The company offers test and measurement equipment for fiber optic components and sub-assemblies; polarization control products, including components, modules, and instruments to measure, manage, and control polarization and group delay in fiber optic networks; tunable lasers; and single frequency lasers.

