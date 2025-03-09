M. Kulyk & Associates LLC Sells 2,835 Shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

M. Kulyk & Associates LLC trimmed its position in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 76,355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,835 shares during the period. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC’s holdings in National Grid were worth $4,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pathstone Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in National Grid by 46.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 36,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,522,000 after purchasing an additional 11,402 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in National Grid in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,624,000. Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in National Grid by 51.9% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 111,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,770,000 after purchasing an additional 38,123 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in National Grid by 1,620.2% in the 3rd quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 38,480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,681,000 after purchasing an additional 36,243 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in National Grid by 351.1% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 207,116 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,429,000 after purchasing an additional 161,204 shares during the period. 4.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

National Grid stock opened at $60.85 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $60.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market cap of $59.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.63. National Grid plc has a fifty-two week low of $55.13 and a fifty-two week high of $73.40.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of National Grid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup upgraded shares of National Grid from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, New York, National Grid Ventures, and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

