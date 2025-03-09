M. Kulyk & Associates LLC Sells 588 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

M. Kulyk & Associates LLC lowered its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,349 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 588 shares during the period. Intuit accounts for approximately 1.3% of M. Kulyk & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $5,876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Intuit by 83.2% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 590,085 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $371,984,000 after buying an additional 268,060 shares during the period. Whalen Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Intuit during the fourth quarter valued at $621,000. Retireful LLC purchased a new position in Intuit during the third quarter valued at $740,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in Intuit during the third quarter valued at $56,144,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its position in Intuit by 8.0% during the third quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 10,857 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,742,000 after buying an additional 808 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on INTU shares. BNP Paribas lowered Intuit from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $530.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Intuit from $700.00 to $600.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Intuit from $760.00 to $714.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Intuit from $800.00 to $775.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Intuit from $790.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $721.61.

In other Intuit news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $630.10, for a total transaction of $47,257,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,776 shares in the company, valued at $22,542,457.60. The trade was a 67.70 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott D. Cook sold 6,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $604.26, for a total value of $3,895,059.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,219,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,758,436,774. This represents a 0.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 220,811 shares of company stock worth $142,391,012. 2.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ INTU opened at $609.61 on Friday. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $553.24 and a one year high of $714.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $602.28 and a 200 day moving average of $625.44. The company has a market capitalization of $170.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.19, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 10th will be issued a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 10th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. Intuit’s payout ratio is 38.81%.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

