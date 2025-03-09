Machina Capital S.A.S. Has $772,000 Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Machina Capital S.A.S. reduced its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 65.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,030 shares during the quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 200.3% in the fourth quarter. Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,067,000 after purchasing an additional 14,099 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 11,334 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,318,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,141 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,725,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Haven Private LLC acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter worth $667,000. Finally, Novus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter worth $220,000. 80.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Up 1.3 %

Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $306.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $124.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.76. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1-year low of $231.27 and a 1-year high of $322.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $302.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $293.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The business services provider reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.05. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 19.76% and a return on equity of 80.86%. Research analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a $1.54 dividend. This represents a $6.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.23%.

Insider Transactions at Automatic Data Processing

In other news, CEO Maria Black sold 721 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.59, for a total transaction of $210,236.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,077,721.04. The trade was a 1.04 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Brian L. Michaud sold 362 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.83, for a total value of $106,366.46. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,027,233.98. This represents a 2.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,478 shares of company stock worth $1,617,241 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ADP shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $315.00 target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $318.00 to $324.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $296.18.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

